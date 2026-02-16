/T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight qualification scenarios: Which teams have qualified and who remains?

South Africa and England have booked their spots in the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2026, joining India and West Indies in the next round. England beat Italy to qualify for the Super Eight, while Afghanistan defeated the UAE, helping South Africa secure their place. With only a few group matches remaining, here are the Super Eight qualification scenarios for all groups.

Group A

India is already through after winning its first three matches, including a big victory over arch-rivals Pakistan. Meanwhile, the Men in Green are also in a strong position, sitting second in Group A. They will play Namibia next and a win will take them into the Super Eight. If Pakistan loses, the United States could move ahead, as they have two wins and a better Net Run Rate.

Group B

All eyes are on Australia in Group B after their loss to Zimbabwe last week. The result means three teams, Australia, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe can finish with six points.

Australia now faces Sri Lanka and if they lose, they must beat Oman and hope Zimbabwe should loose one of their remaining matches against Sri Lanka or Ireland. Net Run Rate could ultimately decide who will qualify.

Sri Lanka need to win both of their remaining games to be safe. Ireland still have a littlee chance but depend on other results.

Group C

England secured qualification after defeating Italy and recording its third win. West Indies had already advanced with three wins in a row.

Group D