/T20 World Cup 2026 Final | Ahmedabad gears up for IND vs NZ as fans hope to erase memories of the 2023 heartbreak

Ahmedabad is buzzing with excitement as the city prepares to host the much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (Mar 8). Tricolour Indian flags and cricket jerseys featuring names of stars like Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan alongside that of now 2024 champions Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can be seen lining the roads for nearly 3-4 kilometres around the stadium.

The world’s largest cricket stadium is already sold out, with fans travelling from different parts of the country to witness the historic final. Demand for tickets and hotel rooms in the city has surged dramatically, with some fans even offering three to four times the original ticket price in hopes of securing a seat inside the stadium.

“IND vs NZ T20 World Cup final has everyone buzzing. Some of my friends are planning cafe screenings while others are hosting projector watch parties at home. People are calling me and begging for tickets at three to four times the price. And personally, I don’t want another 2023 final heartbreak at this stadium, we Ahmedabad people want to change that today,” Hardik, a cricket fan from Ahmedabad, said.

However, the Narendra Modi Stadium hasn’t been particularly kind to India in recent World Cups. The Men in Blue have played two major World Cup matches here and lost both, the 2023 ODI World Cup final and the group-stage match against South Africa in the ongoing tournament.

Despite that history, fans remain optimistic that the trend will change in the T20 World Cup final.

“The curse will definitely break tomorrow and we will win. That’s it. I’ve been extremely excited since India reached the final. The Ahmedabad curse will definitely end because 1.4 billion people are praying for the nation to win,” said fan Shivi Gupta, who had come to the stadium area to soak in the atmosphere.

The excitement is not limited to the stadium alone. Across the city, fans are planning watch parties at cafes and homes, with many opting for big-screen projector screenings to experience the final together.

At the same time, supporters are aware that New Zealand remain a formidable opponent in ICC tournaments.

“New Zealand are a tough side and definitely not easy to beat. With Seifert in fiery form, Allen coming off a century, and players like Santner, Mitchell and Phillips capable of changing the game, they have plenty of match-winners. India’s recent history against them in big tournaments hasn’t been easy. But if India get through the powerplay without damage and someone anchors the middle overs, they’ll be in a strong position,” said another Ahmedabad-based cricket fan Harshdev Parmar.