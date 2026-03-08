/IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final | Ace players to watch out for in title showdown

India and New Zealand will be facing off each other in the T20 World Cup 2026 Final on Sunday (Mar 8) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two teams had also met in the last ICC white-ball tournament final, Champions Trophy 2025, and India had emerged victorious. In T20 WCs though, India have never beaten New Zealand. Also, the venue does not have great memories for the Indian fans when it comes to the ICC white-ball tournament finals - remember 2023 ODI World Cup final? Both the side, however, have a lot of match winners who can turn the game on their own and whichever team handles pressure well, will going to be crowned the champions.

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final - Players to watch out for

Both, India and New Zealand have been scrappy in the tournament so far. The Kiwis, however, played a near-perfect game in the semis against South Africa while India escaped England's fightback by just seven runs. None of the previous matches will matter though, but the final brings the added pressure and below are the players who can win the match for their team:

Sanju Samson (India): The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has played the innings of his life in the last two matches, taking India to the final almost single-handedly. With his partner Abhishek Sharma out of form, Samson would be the key for India at the top order and he gets going, India will definitely have better chances to winning the match.

Finn Allen (New Zealand) - Everyone was focused on Tim Seifert at the top order but then came a 33-ball ton in the semis. Allen's innings against South Africa in the previous match has made him the talk of the town and New Zealand will be hoping for similar fireworks in the final against India as well.

Varun Chakaravarthy (India) - He may be out of form but still remains the number 1 T10I bowler in the ICC rankings. The mystery spinner has been crucial to India ever since T20 World Cup 2024 and one bad day isn't going to make him any less of a trump player. His bowling in the middle overs will definitely impact India's chances to win the final.

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand) - He's mainly a batter but his 11 wickets with left-arm spin has ensured that Ravindra is counted as an ace player while bowling as well. Ravindra's bowling could prove effective against a sort-of patchy Indian middle order and the spinner can take a couple of wickets, he'll certainly boost his team's chances to win the trophy.

Jasprit Bumrah (India) - The cheat code bowler India have in their ranks. Bumrah's four overs are going to as crucial as anything in the match and he'll certainly be a deciding factor in India defending the title or not.