IND vs NZ, T20 WC 2026 Final | India skipper Suryakumar reveals if Varun Chakaravarthy will play or not

India captain Suryakumar Yadav, on the eve of T20 World Cup final 2026 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, appeared relaxed during the pre-match press conference. Leading India for the first time at a World Cup, the skipper admitted there is pressure, but also expressed excitement ahead of the summit clash.

“As a leader, there would be pressure; I cannot deny that. Definitely, there would be added pressure, the excitement is there of playing a World Cup final that too in India,” acknowledged SKY, as he is fondly called, while answering the question about Varun Chakaravarthy's place in the Playing XI for the final.

Will Varun Chakravarthy be dropped from India's Playing XI in the final?

The Indian captain addressed Varun Chakravarthy’s recent dip in form in the press conference as well. The mystery spinner, currently ranked number 1 in T20Is, was exceptional during the group stage of the tournament - picking up nine wickets in four innings at an average of 6.88 and an economy rate of 5.16. Come Super 8, he has managed just four wickets in three matches, averaging 46.50, while his economy rate has climbed to 11.62.

Chakravarthy finished with figures of 1 for 64 in four overs against England in the semi-final, the most expensive spell by an Indian bowler in T20 World Cup history. Despite the statistics, Suryakumar dismissed concerns about the spinner’s form.

“Varun’s form is not a concern for us. Our focus is on winning games. He is the world’s No. 1 bowler and knows how to help this team win. We just want to keep things simple,” Suryakumar told reporters.

When asked whether Chakravarthy could make changes to the playing XI for the final, the Indian captain responded with a cheeky remark, asking to “see the changes tomorrow. You want to know everything right away."

Suryakumar responds to Santner’s ‘silencing’ remark

The Indian skipper also brushed aside Mitchell Santner’s remarks about silencing the crowd and said: “Everyone is now saying the same thing. Come up with something new."

“The mood in the camp is very relaxed. Leading such a wonderful side on home soil. It's a special feeling, and everyone is excited for the T20 World Cup final,” he added.

A similar statement had previously been made by Australia captain Pat Cummins ahead of the 2023 Cricket World Cup final at the same venue, which Australia eventually won. India and New Zealand have both enjoyed impressive campaigns in the tournament, overcoming occasional setbacks to reach the highly anticipated final.

The two teams are also familiar with each other’s strengths and weaknesses. Earlier this year, India hosted New Zealand in a five-match T20I series, which the hosts won 4-1. The upcoming encounter will also mark the second consecutive white-ball final between the two teams, following their meeting in the Champions Trophy 2025 summit clash.

Suryakumar admits not watching New Zealand’s matches

Interestingly, the Indian skipper admitted that he has not followed New Zealand’s matches closely during the tournament.

“I haven't watched their T20 World Cup matches on television. We played them recently; the team is similar to the one we faced in the bilateral series. They have been playing some good cricket. We are also playing good cricket so that it will be a good match,” said the right-handed batter.

India eye historic T20 World Cup title at home

India, which have already created history by becoming the first defending champions to reach another T20 World Cup final, now aim to go one step further and become the first team to win the title at home. Shall they win, they would also be the first team to win three T20 WC titles, and the first to defend the title as well.