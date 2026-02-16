England won their third match of the T20 World Cup 2026 by beating Italy by 24 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday (Feb 16). Italy had to chase 203 runs in 20 overs but were bowled out for 178. Ben Manenti was the top scorer for Italy with 60 runs in just 25 balls, including six sixes and four fours. Grant Stewart scored 45 and Justin Mosca contributed 43, but their efforts were not enough to win the game.

For England, Jamie Overton (3/18) and Sam Curran (3/22) took three wickets each. Jofra Archer picked up two wickets for 35 runs in his four overs. Will Jacks and Adil Rashid also took one wicket each.

Earlier, England chose to bat first after winning the toss and scored 202 for seven in 20 overs. Will Jacks played an aggressive innings of 53 runs from 22 balls, hitting four sixes and three fours. Tom Banton made 30 off 21 balls, while Philip Salt scored 28 off 15. Sam Curran also contributed 25 runs from 19 balls.

For Italy, Grant Stewart and Crishan Kalugamage took two wickets each. Ali Hasan, JJ Smuts and Ben Manenti claimed one wicket each.

Italy had a bad start to their chase, as Anthony Mosca and JJ Smuts were both out without scoring. Although Ben Manenti and Grant Stewart tried hard, but they could not take their team to victory.