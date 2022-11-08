T20 World Cup 2022, New Zealand vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch first semi-final?

After a riveting Super 12 round in the T20 World Cup 2022 edition, the stage is set for the two semi-finals. The first semi-final match will take place on Wednesday (November 09) where Pakistan will lock horns with Kane Williamson's New Zealand. The Black Caps, who were the runners-up in the 2021 edition, topped Group 1 whereas Babar Azam & Co. somehow managed to enter the semi-finals after the Netherlands' 13-run win over South Africa.

Both sides have had a contrasting campaign but anything can happen on the big day. In the 2021 T20 WC, New Zealand had lost to Pakistan by five wickets in a low-scoring contest. The two teams had also met during the inaugural edition's semi-finals, where Shoaib Malik-led Pakistan beat the Daniel Vettori-led Kiwis. Overall, both sides have met on five occasions in Men's ICC semis, with the Asian giants having a 3-2 lead. Hence, it is expected to be a thrilling encounter and the match is likely to go down to the wire with plenty at stakẹ.

Will NZ enter their second T20 WC final in a row or will the Pakistan line-up now step up and perform at their very best in the knockouts? All the questions will be answered by Wednesday evening.

