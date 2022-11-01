T20 WC: Hasaranga, De Silva help Sri Lanka oust Afghanistan to remain alive in race for semi-finals

Afghanistan locked horns with Sri Lanka in a crucial Super 12 clash in Group A in the Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Tuesday (November 01). Playing at The Gabba, Brisbane, the two Asian teams were in need of a win to keep their semi-final hopes alive but Dasun Shanaka-led Asian champions beat the Mohommad Nabi-led Afghan line-up by six wickets, with nine balls to spare.

Opting to bat first, the Afghan batters got starts but none of them stayed till the end or anchored the innings to take the team total beyond the 160-run mark. The likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, and Gulbadin Naib got starts but none of them looked threatening enough. Captain Nabi tried to up the ante in the end overs and returned with an 8-ball 13 to take Afghanistan to a modest 144 for 8 in 20 overs.

From SL's perspective, spin-bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga shined and returned with 3 for 13 whereas Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara ended with two wickets apiece. With a fine performance with the ball, Hasaranga is now at the top for most wickets in the ongoing edition (13).

ALSO READ | We are not here to win the World Cup, will try to upset 'favourites' India: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan

In reply, the Lankan openers couldn't put up an impressive first-wicket stand as Pathum Nissanka fell early (10). Kusal Mendis (25) also followed suit as Afghanistan was alive in the contest with SL being 46 for 2 in 7.5 overs. Apart from the Afghan spinners Rashid (2 for 31) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2 for 24), none of the other bowlers chipped in with wickets as Dhananjaya de Silva batted with ease and helped the Islanders bring down the required run rate with a brisk 42-ball 66, at 157.14.

De Silva's fluent knock ensured no further hiccups for SL with Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa getting starts as well. Eventually, SL eased past Afghanistan by chasing down the score in 18.3 overs with six wickets in hand.

With this loss, Afghanistan are out of the competition -- with two of their games being washed out. On the other hand, SL remain alive in the race for the semi-finals; adding pressure on England and Australia.