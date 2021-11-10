T20 WC, ENG vs NZ live streaming: When and where to watch England vs New Zealand first semi-final match?

England will face New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, in the UAE, on Wednesday evening (November 10). The two sides met each other on the same day two years back, which produced an absolute thriller as the fifth and final T20I, in New Zealand, ended in a tie before England won yet another Super Over versus the Kiwis (after the dramatic 2019 ODI World Cup final).

Both sides have a fierce rivalry on the 22-yard cricket strip and, hence, the cricketing fraternity expects another thrilling encounter between the two teams in the first semi-final of the T20 WC. Talking about England, they topped Pool A with four wins and one defeat to enter the semi-finals. On the other hand, Kane Williamson-led New Zealand lost their tournament-opener, versus Pakistan, in the Super 12 round before winning four games in a row to book a last four slot.

For the unversed, both sides have met each other in the ongoing tournament during the warm-up games. Back then, England emerged on top by 13 runs. Who will emerge on top this time? Will NZ enter their maiden T20 WC final or will Morgan & Co. play their second successive final in the tournament-history?

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup semi-final match between England vs New Zealand taking place?

The T20 World Cup semi-final match between England vs New Zealand will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time does the T20 World Cup semi-final match between England vs New Zealand begin?

The T20 World Cup semi-final match between England vs New Zealand begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup semi-final match between England vs New Zealand?

The T20 World Cup semi-final match between England vs New Zealand will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between ENG vs WI will be available on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup matches will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports