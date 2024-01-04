T20 WC 2024: India to kickoff campaign vs Ireland, set to face Pakistan on June 9, final likely in Barbados

Team India is expected to kick off their campaign in the 2024 T20 World Cup on June 5 when they face Ireland. Four days later, they will be taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in New York as the Men in Blue will play their group stage matches in the USA. If they qualify for the Super 8, they will play all their games in the West Indies, according to sources.

India's group stage schedule will see them facing the Irish camp on June 5, followed by a marquee face-off versus Pakistan on June 9. They will then take on co-hosts USA on June 12 before ending their group stage run versus Canada on June 15. All these games will be held in New York whereas their face-off versus Canada will take place in Florida.

T20 World Cup 2024 schedule for India in the group stages:

India vs Ireland - June 5 (New York)

India vs Pakistan - June 9 (New York)

India vs USA - June 12 (New York)

India vs Canada - June 15 (Florida)

As per sources, India will play all their Super 8 encounters in the West Indies should they reach that far. Their first game is likely to take place on June 20 in Barbados, whereas the tournament final is also expected to be held at the same venue on June 29.

India will be chasing their second T20 WC title after MS Dhoni-led team's glorious triumph in 2007, during the inaugural edition in South Africa. Since then, they have reached the semi-finals thrice and played the 2014 edition's final as well, where they lost to Sri Lanka.