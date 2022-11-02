T20 WC 2022, Pakistan vs South Africa, Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Super 12 tie?

The T20 World Cup 2022 edition is certainly not for the faint hearted. With each passing day, the race for the semi-finals gets complicated in the two groups. Talking about Group 2, it will see Pakistan locking horns with South Africa -- the only unbeaten side in the competition -- in a crucial Super 12 clash on Thursday (November 03).

A win for South Africa will all but confirm them a spot in the semi-finals, which they missed out on NRR in last year's edition. On the other hand, Pakistan remain alive by the barest of margins and a defeat will surely bring an end to their hopes of lifting the title for the second time, since 2009. Thus, both sides have all to play for in a battle which is expected to go down to the wire.

It is to be noted that the Proteas have never beaten Pakistan in this tournament. Their last face-off in the competition came in T20 WC 2012 in Sri Lanka. Will SA regain the top spot and book a place in the semis? Or, will Babar Azam & Co. breathe another day in the marquee event in Australia?

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the match:

Where will Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup match take place?

Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at The Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

At what time will Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup match get underway?

Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match will kick off at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup in India?

Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 match's live telecast will be available on Star Sports.

Where can one watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup match in India?

Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 match's live streaming will be on Disney+Hotstar.