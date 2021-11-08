T10 League: This format can move to an Olympic Sport, says Faf du Plessis

South African international cricketer and former captain Faf du Plessis who is among the best openers in the world in the current era and lately helped Chennai Super Kings to another IPL title will play in the Abu Dhabi T10 league, which will begin on November 19, 2021, in the UAE capital.

Faf du Plessis will play for Bangla Tigers in the T10 league. He will be participating in the league for the first time. He was announced as the icon player of his team.

Speaking at the virtual press conference for the upcoming fifth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, he told while responding to www.wionnews.com's query of the future of T10 former South African captain said, “The nature of T10 or T20 cricket, domestic cricket around the world is growing immensely and as there are a lot of tournaments coming up, the future of T10 is looking good.”

“With right people driving it like it’s happening, I think it’s only going to get better and better.”

Faf further emphasised and love for the T10 format and added, “It’s a sport that can move to an Olympic Sport. T10 is obviously very promising to fans, it’s quick, anyone can watch it.”

“I’ve played three formats for very very long time and I’m still attracted to the T10 format. So, I think players like myself who keep looking at tournaments like this.”

On a question regarding the Covid-19 and bio-bubble fatigue the opener denied being affected by it, “I don’t think necessarily so. I think, I can only use myself as an example.”

His T10 team Bangla Tigers on August 28th had tweeted, " 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞. 𝐀𝐠𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧. 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗮 𝗧𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮’𝘀 𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗰 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗰𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 @faf1307 𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗖𝗢𝗡 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿!”

Bangla Tigers will be banking on Faf to play an important part for the team, the team handle had tweeted in September, “South African Legend @faf1307 joins @BanglaTigers_ae for his debut #AbuDhabiT10 season The former Proteas captain has enjoyed an illustrious career to date Will he help bring home the silverware?”