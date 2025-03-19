Kidambi Srikanth secured a hard-fought victory over compatriot HS Prannoy to advance to the second round of the men's singles at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament on Wednesday (March 19). Ranked world No. 49, Srikanth edged past the 28th-ranked Prannoy 23-21, 23-21 in a closely contested 48-minute match, strengthening his head-to-head record to 7-3 in international competitions.

Meanwhile, world No. 64 Shankar Subramanian cruised past Magnus Joahnnsen with a commanding 21-5, 21-16 victory in just 38 minutes.

In an all-India women’s singles clash at the St Jakobshalle Indoor Arena, the 78th-ranked Isharani Barua caused an upset by defeating fellow Indian Aakarshi Kashyap in a grueling 68-minute encounter. Isharani bounced back after losing the first game to win 18-21, 21-17, 22-20 and secure her place in the second round of the USD 250,000 event.

However, several other Indian players faced early exits. Malvika Bansod fell to world No. 20 Michelle Li of Canada in a tight three-game battle, 22-20, 14-21, 19-21, while Denmark’s Line Christophersen defeated Rakshitha Ramraj 21-11, 21-17.

In men’s singles, world No. 13 Kenta Nishimoto of Japan got the better of Ayush Shetty with a 21-15, 21-19 victory. In mixed doubles, the Indian pair of Asith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh suffered a one-sided defeat, losing 10-21, 9-21 to China’s Yi Jun Zhu and Chi Zhang.

Gayatri-Treesa advance

On Tuesday, India's women's doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly advanced into the second round of the ongoing Swiss Open 2025 badminton tournament in Basel, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

The world No. 9 Indian duo comfortably defeated Aline Muller of Switzerland and Kelly van Buiten of the Netherlands 21-16, 21-17 in a 32-minute-long encounter to pave the way to the next round, where they will face Germany's Selin Hubsch and Amelie Lehmann.

(With inputs from agencies)