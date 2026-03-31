/SKY makes ‘Dhurandhar’ remark to Jasprit Bumrah as MI dressing room bursts out laughing – WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah is cricket and IPL’s ‘Dhurandhar’, and his franchise owner and teammates cannot stop themselves from reminding him and everyone of the same. Bumrah is perhaps the best fast bowler of his time. Having won two T20 World Cups lately, Bumrah is back with his IPL team to help them end their trophy drought. Following Mumbai’s six-wicket win over Kolkata in their season opener at home the past Sunday, MI owner Nita Ambani presented the ‘best bowler’ accolade to Bumrah in the dressing room, with star batter Suryakumar Yadav making a remark from the recently released Bollywood blockbuster ‘Dhurandhar – The Revenge’.

Uploaded on the Mumbai Indians’ official X handle, this viral clip saw SKY saying ‘Tujhe ghar ki yaad nahin aayi Jassi’, which translates to ‘Didn’t you miss home, Jassi?’, referring to a famous dialogue from Dhurandhar – The Revenge, with everyone bursting out laughing.



WATCH VIDEO –

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Bumrah, who came into the attack as the first-change bowler in Mumbai’s tournament opener, conceded just 35 runs in his four-over spell at 8.80 economy, the least among all bowlers. Although the ace quick restricted the run flow (but went wicketless), KKR posted a superb total (220 for four) in the first innings.



Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton made light work of KKR’s bowling by smashing close to 150 runs inside the 12 overs for the first wicket. That partnership, however, was the turning point, as the Mumbai Indians, despite losing both openers and two more wickets, chased the target with six wickets and five balls remaining.

This win also marked the first instance in 14 years (since the 2012 edition) that Mumbai won its first match of an IPL season, ending the 13-year first-game losing jinx.



Speaking of contributing to this special moment, Bumrah said, “It feels really special (winning the first game of the season for the first time in 14 years).



“Great positive attitude (dressing room), (and) the calm in this team is really special. It feels like a special season is on its way. So, let’s build on this momentum and hopefully, get more wins," Bumrah concluded.

