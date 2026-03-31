/‘I’m neither bored nor lazy’: Mohammed Shami blasts retirement rumours after repeated snubs

Mohammed Shami said the day he feels bored and lazy about going out and playing cricket, he will call time on his cricket career; however, he sent a message to his naysayers, revealing that he isn’t feeling either and remains upbeat about his India comeback amid repeated snubs from the selectors. Shami last featured for India in the triumphant ICC Champions Trophy campaign in 2025, returning with the most wickets while leading the pace attack in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence.

With injuries plaguing his playing time just after his 2023 ODI WC heroics, where he almost helped India win the home tournament with 23 wickets in seven contested matches, Shami found it challenging to return to the Indian Team across formats.

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Even his comeback during the Champions Trophy failed to help him cement his place going further, with the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee ignoring him despite headline-worthy performances. Shami also regularly cleared fitness tests but never got a chance to make his India comeback after that.



Appearing on The Shubhankar Mishra Show recently, Shami addressed rumours around his international retirement. While he candidly sent out a subtle yet silent message to the selection committee, the ace seamer remained committed to giving his best while eyeing his long-awaited comeback.



"When I get tired, I will call it a day. But I am not even thinking about retirement right now because such thoughts pull you down. If this thought crosses your mind, it means you're already tired. And if you're tired, it means you're bored. I've said this earlier too, I will leave cricket the day I wake up and feel bored," Shami said of his retirement plans. "So yes, the day I feel lazy or bored, I will quit. But I am neither bored nor lazy. I am enjoying the game. The results are good and positive.”

Contrary IPL, domestic runs

Shami played for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2025, enduring a forgettable season and eventually getting released ahead of the auction. However, on the other hand, his domestic run spoke volumes of his improvement, with Shami returning with 67 wickets for Bengal in the 2025-26 season.



At IPL 2026, he will feature for his new franchise, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

