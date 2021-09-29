Sunil Gavaskar says Rohit Sharma should be India's captain for next two T20 World Cups

Since Virat Kohli announced that he will be stepping down as the skipper of Team India's T20 captain after the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14, speculations have been made over who should lead the team next.

As the Indian cricket board is yet to decide a name, critics have been suggesting players for the captaincy role with swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma as the top contender.

But batting great Sunil Gavaskar believes Rohit should lead India in the next two World Cups, the one in UAE, and also the next one in 2022.

ALSO READ | Watch: Rohit Sharma, Krunal Pandya get thumbs-up from Twitterati for 'spirit of cricket' act vs PBKS' KL Rahul

Gavaskar, who had previously also suggested Rohit's name as India's future T20 captain, added two more names to his list to consider for vice-captain role.

He said Rohit should be India's captain in the next two T20 World Cups. "I think (of) Rohit Sharma (as captain) for the next two World Cups," Gavaskar said on the Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

Gavaskar added, "You could say they (World Cups) are back-to-back, one starting in a month and another exactly a year from now. So clearly, yes, you don't want to change too many captains at this particular stage.

"Rohit Sharma would definitely be my choice for captaincy of the Indian team for both these T20 World Cups."

Rohit led India to victory in the Nidahas Trophy T20 tournament and Asia Cup in 2018, which was played in the ODI format.

He is also the most successful captain in the history of IPL with five trophies to his name for the Mumbai Indians.

Gavaskar had previously tossed in another name while commenting on the future leadership role in T20Is as he said that KL Rahul is captaincy material again said that he looks at Rahul for "vice-captain".

ALSO READ | Trouble for Virat Kohli? Senior cricketers complained about Indian skipper's attitude to BCCI's Jay Shah: Report

During his chat, he said, "I would also keep Rishabh Pant in mind because he has been really impressive in the way he has led a star-studded Delhi team and the bowling changes that he has been making in the T20 format, using Nortje and Rabada in such a clever manner that actually shows a street-smart captain."

"You always want a street-smart captain who can read situations and act immediately. So yes, Rahul and Pant are the two guys I would look at as vice-captains," said the batting legend.

India were officially scheduled to host the upcoming edition of the World Cup, which will now be held in the UAE and Oman due to the COVID-19 situation in India.

The 2020 edition of the T20 World Cup in Australia, which was cancelled due to the global pandemic, is slated to be played next year.

