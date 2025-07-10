/Sunil Gavaskar net worth, important assets, investments and brand deals: Check how rich the king of Test cricket is

Sunil Gavaskar, also known as the ‘Little Master’ and ‘King of Test Cricket’ is one of India's most respected cricketers. He is also one of the greatest batsmen India have ever produced. The former captain of India's national team has earned lot of money through matches, brand endorsements and other investments. Lets have a look at his net worth, important assets, brand deals and Career journey.

Net worth

Sunil Gavaskar’s total net worth is estimated to be around ₹262 crores ($32 million). According to reports, he earns about $4.75 million (Rs 35.92 crore) from cricket commentary and other $2.5 million (Rs 18.9 crore) from his involvement in the IPL.



Commentary Career

Gavaskar is among the highest paid commentators in cricket. In the IPL 2025 season, he earned around Rs 4.17 crore.

He also works as a commentator for international matches. According to reports, he is paid around Rs 2.14 lakh per match and Rs 47.24 lakh per series.

Brand endorsements

Even though he retired from international cricket years ago, Gavaskar's remains a top choice for many brands. He currently promotes several well-known brands. These include:

Indian Oil

Danube

Deutsche Bank

Assets and properties

Home - Gavaskar owns three homes in Mumbai, two in Worli and one in Panvel.

Gavaskar owns three homes in Mumbai, two in Worli and one in Panvel. Real Estate - He owns a luxurious Villa in Assagao in North Goa, which he bought in 2017 for Rs 20 crore. This 5,000 sq. ft. vacation home has four bedrooms, elegant European interiors and is surrounded by greenery.

- He owns a luxurious Villa in Assagao in North Goa, which he bought in 2017 for Rs 20 crore. This 5,000 sq. ft. vacation home has four bedrooms, elegant European interiors and is surrounded by greenery. Business investments - Gavaskar owns shares in the board game company Binca Games and in Samco Ventures. In 2019, he bought property in Dubai and partnered with The First Group (Dubai based real estate company). He also invested in The One, a luxury hotel project in Dubai’s Jumeirah Village Triangle.

Gavaskar owns shares in the board game company Binca Games and in Samco Ventures. In 2019, he bought property in Dubai and partnered with The First Group (Dubai based real estate company). He also invested in The One, a luxury hotel project in Dubai’s Jumeirah Village Triangle. Cars - He owns a BMW 5-Series (E60 model) luxury car.

Career