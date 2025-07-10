/Sunil Gavaskar net worth, important assets, investments and brand deals: Check how rich the king of Test cricket is

The former captain of India's national team has earned lot of money through matches, brand endorsements and other investments. Lets have a look at his net worth, important assets, brand deals and Career journey.
Net worth
Sunil Gavaskar’s total net worth is estimated to be around ₹262 crores ($32 million). According to reports, he earns about $4.75 million (Rs 35.92 crore) from cricket commentary and other $2.5 million (Rs 18.9 crore) from his involvement in the IPL.
Commentary Career
Gavaskar is among the highest paid commentators in cricket. In the IPL 2025 season, he earned around Rs 4.17 crore.
He also works as a commentator for international matches. According to reports, he is paid around Rs 2.14 lakh per match and Rs 47.24 lakh per series.
Brand endorsements
Even though he retired from international cricket years ago, Gavaskar's remains a top choice for many brands. He currently promotes several well-known brands. These include:
Assets and properties
Career
Sunil Gavaskar made his Test cricket debut in 1971 against West Indies. Famous for playing without a helmet, he scored 10,122 runs in 125 Test matches. Gavaskar was also part of the Indian team that won the 1983 World Cup.