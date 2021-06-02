Sunil Gavaskar names one batsman he would love to replicate in modern-day cricket

Former India captain and one of the legends of the game, Sunil Gavaskar has named one batsman he would love to play like in modern cricket. The introduction of T20 cricket and its evolution has changed the way modern-day batters think about the game while finding unique shots to score runs.

Gavaskar opined that he gets excited whenever he watches a T20 match as it brings quick results into the play while adding he jumps out of his chair whenever someone plays an unorthodox shot.

“I know a lot of who played around my time, they’re not happy with the T20 format, but I actually love it. I love it for a simple reason that you know it’s a 3-hour game, and you get a result, and you get to see so much of action,” said Gavaskar on The Analyst Inside podcast.

“When somebody plays the switch hit and the reverse sweep, I’m out of my chair because I think those are fabulous and incredible shots, and it takes a lot of skill to be able to hit them for sixes,” explained the 71-year-old.

Gavaskar named former South Africa captain AB de Villiers as a batsman he would have loved to bat like and replicate the shots. The former Indian skipper lauded a few technicalities in de Villiers’ batting as he said he loves watching him bat.

“AB de Villiers, bat like him, you know 360 degrees, play everything. I mean, just make it look as if you’re having a net. He makes it look so simple. He hits a fair distance, and he is very elegant as well. When he hits some of those shots, I love how his bat’s follow-through goes right over the shoulder. It’s not one of those punches; it’s like a proper shot. I love watching him bat,” Gavaskar added further.