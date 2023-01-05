STR vs HUR preview and prediction: Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes fantasy tips, BBL 2022 livestreaming
Story highlights
Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) match starts at 1:45 PM IST. The venue of the match is the Adelaide Oval. As per predictions, Adelaide Strikers are expected to win the match
Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) match starts at 1:45 PM IST. The venue of the match is the Adelaide Oval. As per predictions, Adelaide Strikers are expected to win the match
Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23: The Adelaide Strikers (STR) will face the Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) in the 30th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Thursday, January 5 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. So far, the Adelaide Strikers and the Hobart Hurricanes have had nearly similar seasons. Strikers are fifth in the table with six points after winning three of their last seven games. They currently have a four-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Hobart Hurricanes are in sixth place, just behind the Strikers. They have also won three games, but the Strikers have played one less match than the Hurricanes. The Hurricanes have won three of their previous five matches.
Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) match details
The 30th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 will be played between Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes on January 5 at 1:45 PM. The venue of the match is the Adelaide Oval stadium. The match will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app.
Prediction: Adelaide Strikers to win the match.
Where to watch Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) match live?
In India, BBL 2022–23 STR vs HUR match will be live televised on Sony Sports Network. All BBL matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The matches will also be made available on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on the Sony Liv app.
Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) predicted lineups
Adelaide Strikers:
Henry Hunt, Matthew Short, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Peter Siddle (c)
Hobart Hurricanes:
D Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Caleb Jewell, Tim David, Asif Ali, Mitchell Owen, Faheem Ashraf, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith
Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) full squad
Adelaide Strikers
Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Ryan Gibson, Travis Head, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Henry Thorton, Peter Siddle, Ben Manenti, Jordan Buckingham (local replacement player)
Hobart Hurricanes
Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Billy Stanlake, Paddy Dooley, Chris Tremain, Mac Wright, Zak Crawley (overseas replacement for Shadab Khan), Jimmy Neesham (overseas replacement)