STR vs HUR preview and prediction: Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes fantasy tips, BBL 2022 livestreaming

Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23: The Adelaide Strikers (STR) will face the Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) in the 30th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Thursday, January 5 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. So far, the Adelaide Strikers and the Hobart Hurricanes have had nearly similar seasons. Strikers are fifth in the table with six points after winning three of their last seven games. They currently have a four-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Hobart Hurricanes are in sixth place, just behind the Strikers. They have also won three games, but the Strikers have played one less match than the Hurricanes. The Hurricanes have won three of their previous five matches.