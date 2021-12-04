Stars aligned for me to do it in Mumbai, says Ajaz Patel after rare 10-wicket feat against India

"The stars have aligned for me to do it in Mumbai," New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel said Saturday after completing the unusual feat of scalping all ten batters in one innings at his birthplace.

Patel, 33, who moved to New Zealand with his parents from Mumbai in 1996, finished the Indian innings with figures of 47.5-12-119-10, matching England great Jim Laker and Indian icon Anil Kumble, who had previously achieved the rarest of rare feats in Test cricket. Ajaz's previous Test best was 5-59.

Off-spinner Jim Laker of England was the first to take a Test ten-for against Australia in 1956 at Old Trafford. In what became known as "Laker's Match" he ended up with 19 wickets.

Indian spinner ace Anil Kumble was the other player to have done so, against Pakistan in Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla in 1999.

"Honestly, it's surreal and to be able to do that in my career is pretty special. The stars have aligned for me to do it in Mumbai," Patel stated following his accomplishment.

"Quite a special occasion for me and not just me but my family. Unfortunately for me, they're not here because of Covid. I'm in very illustrious company with Kumble sir as well."

Former Indian legend who had earlier achieved the same feat congratulated Azaj on his achievement. Kumble tweeted, 'Welcome to the club AjazPatel, Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match. #INDvzNZ

When asked which of the ten scalps was the most memorable, he replied, "Not anyone in particular and just trying to be repetitive and ask questions of batters."

BCCI also congratulated and appreciated the New Zealand bowler.

Incredible achievement as Ajaz Patel picks up all 10 wickets in the 1st innings of the 2nd Test.



After India folded their first innings at 325, New Zealand experienced a batting collapse, and Patel confessed that his team's batting performance was not up to the mark.