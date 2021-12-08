Starc adds his name to elite list with first-ball dismissal of Rory Burns in Ashes 2021 opener - Watch

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Dec 08, 2021, 02:57 PM(IST)

Starc in elite feat with first-ball dismissal of Burns in Ashes opener Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Ashes 2021/22 started off on a riveting note as Mitchell Starc got rid of Rory Burn on the first ball of the series. Hence, he added his name to an elite feat as well.

After a long wait, the Ashes 2021/22 finally got off to a start on Wednesday (December 8) at The Gabba, Brisbane. The series was off to a dream start for the Pat Cummins-led hosts as Mitchell Starc got rid of England opener Rory Burns on the first ball of the series.

Starc cleaned up Burns' stumps on the first ball itself as the ball got some late movement and went around the batter's pads to hit the timber. Here's the dismissal which lit up the atmosphere at The Gabba, Brisbane:

×

ALSO READ | Ashes 2021: England on back foot after being bowled out for 147 in horror start at The Gabba

For the unversed, this became only the second occasion when a wicket fell on the very first delivery of an Ashes series. On December 4 in 1936, England's Stan Worthington was dismissed by Australia's Ernie McCormick on the first ball of Ashes 1936/37. After 82 years, Starc recreated the feat. It is interesting to note that on both occasions the Ashes edition has taken place Down Under (i.e., in Aussies' backyard).

ALSO READ | Ashes 2021: Pat Cummins shines on captaincy debut, breaks plethora of records with five-fer vs England

Talking about Day 1, Cummins led from the front as his 5 for 38, on captaincy debut, rattled England for 146 after Joe Root & Co. decided to bat first in a rain-marred day. The Aussies will come out to bat on the second day and hope to take a mammoth lead over the clueless visitors.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Dec 08, 2021 | 1st Test - Day Stumps
The Ashes, 2021/22
AUS
 VS
ENG
147
(50.1 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Dec 04, 2021 | 2nd Test
Pakistan in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2021
BAN
(32.0 ov) 87 fol
(84.4 ov) 205
VS
PAK
300/4 dec (98.3 ov)
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by an innings and 8 runs
Full Scorecard →
Dec 03, 2021 | 2nd Test
New Zealand in India, 2 Test Series, 2021
IND
(109.5 ov) 325
(70.0 ov) 276/7 dec
VS
NZ
62 (28.1 ov)
167 (56.3 ov)
India beat New Zealand by 372 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App