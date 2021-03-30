Sri Lanka Legends under self-quarantine after 4 India Legends players test positive for COVID-19

With cases rising in the India Legends team, who participated in the recently concluded Road Safety World Series, all the players from the Sri Lanka Legends team have been directed to undergo self-quarantine till next Saturday.

The likes of Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Rangana Herath among other prominent names from Sri Lankan cricket had participated in the Road Safety World Series which was played in front of a packed crowd in Raipur.

While other tournaments and series are mostly being played behind closed doors, Road Safety World Series persisted with having fans inside the stadiums. The move has backfired as four India Legends players have returned positive for COVID-19.

India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, S Badrinath have so far tested positive for coronavirus after participating in the Road Safety World Series.

Given the rise in cases within the India Legends team, Sri Lanka Legends have been instructed by the health officials to self-quarantine till next Saturday.

Sri Lanka Legends had locked horns with India Legends in the final of the Road Safety World Series in which the Tendulkar-led outfit ended up being victorious.

At the end of the Sri Lanka Legends’ quarantine phase, the players will be subject to RT-PCR tests again.