Baffling! Bangladesh witness DLS target blunder in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand

The second T20I between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Napier Park in Napier became the talk of the town for a bizarre incident on Tuesday. New Zealand, batting first, posted 173 runs on board in17.5 overs in what has been a rain-affected match between the two sides. However, in what can be called a strange incident, Bangladesh started their chase without knowing the official target.

The cricketing world was left baffled as Bangladesh openers Liton Das and Mohammad Naim started the second innings without an official target announced by the match referee. It was only during the second over of the Bangladesh chase when the visiting dressing room saw some movement.

Before the start of the second over, Bangladesh were of the view that they were chasing 148 runs from 16 overs after the target was revised in accordance with the DLS method. However, Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo was seen rushing to the match referee's room to check what the confusion was all about.

After 1.3 overs, the match witnessed a delay after the confusion was conveyed to the on-field umpires. The players were seen having drinks during the break while officials including match referee Jeff Crowe in the box were involved in a discussion.

Bangladesh were then handed a revised target of 170 but many on social media said that: according to DLS 4.0 version, the revised target should have been 171.

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham was also taken aback by the incident: How is it possible to start a run chase without knowing what you’re chasing? Crazy stuff. #NZvBAN

The play continued as Bangladesh batsmen got on with their chase.

However, during the 14th over of the chase, the target was again revised back to 171, bringing more confusion into the scene.

New Zealand went on to win the match by 28 runs (DLS) method after Bangladesh could manage just 142/7 in 16 overs.

“There was some confusion, and the DLS kept changing, but that can happen in the game. First ten overs we were on track but we didn't finish well enough. I think Naim and Soumya gave us momentum, but Phillips and Sodhi were extremely good and we couldn't capitalize on their overs, and if we capitalize on those chances, we can go on to win. Taskin took a brilliant catch, and that gave us a lot of confidence, but it's important to finish well in the T20 format. Our top order has been great, and hopefully we take that positive into the next game,” said Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah after the end of the match.

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

TV Umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)