Sri Lanka crisis: 'Violence will not achieve.....' - Mahela Jayawardene reacts as his homeland reels in chaos

Sri Lanka is in a sorry state right now. The island nation has been reeling under severe chaos following the never-seen-before economic crisis. As a result, the Prime Minister of the nation, Mahinda Rajapaksa, recently resigned and flee to the country's naval base.

Thus, the citizens of the Asian country have taken to the roads and are burning public properties and creating total chaos outside as they remain clueless with regard to what the future holds for them in the nation. Amid all this, Sri Lankan cricket great Mahela Jayawardene reacted to the country's economic crisis and the violence it has caused in recent times.

Jayawardene, who is currently involved with the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise in IPL 2022, urged his countrymen to not take the route of violence and maintain peace and harmony amid such testing and uncertain times.

“History has given us lessons of civil war and distrust among people through race and religion disharmony.. Also how it’s been used as a weapon to fulfill own agendas.. Divided We Fall and United We Stand Strong. Always think as Sri Lankan !!”, he tweeted.

“Violence will not achieve the Change we all seeking for and truly amazing discipline everyone showed for the last 30 days. So please let’s not let vested interest take over people power”, he added.

Sri Lanka has been known for its people, as a travel destination and for maintaining peace and harmony with its Asian neighbours. Nonetheless, the situation has taken a turn for the worse in recent times in the aftermath of the economic crisis. Thus, the situation has become so alarming that reportedly the armed forces of the country have been given the green signal to shoot at sight at any person who is found responsible for damaging public property or threatening lives.

Amid such times, it is definitely tough for the Sri Lanka players involved in IPL 15 to contribute to their respective franchises as their worry and concern is absolutely justified with what is transpiring back home.