Will Rahul Dravid attend a BJP event in poll-bound Himachal? Team India head coach responds

Amid the IPL 2022, the Indian team's head coach Rahul Dravid is getting some off time from national duties. Since the past few days, speculations have been rife that the former Indian captain is set to attend a BJP event in the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh. However, the 49-year-old has now responded to all such speculations.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Tuesday (May 10), Dravid dismissed the talks of attending a BJP Yuva Morcha meet in the poll-bound state in the coming days. "A section of the media has reported that I will attend a meeting in Himachal Pradesh from May 12th-15th, 2022. I wish to clarify that the said report is incorrect," Dravid was quoted saying by the news agency.

Dravid's response came after BJP Dharamsala MLA Vishal Nehria had claimed that the Team India coach will grace his presence in the Yuva Morcha's National Working Committee session in Dharamshala. "The National Working Committee of BJP Yuva Morcha will be held in Dharamshala from May 12 to 15. The national leadership of BJP and the leadership of Himachal Pradesh will be involved. BJP National President JP Nadda, National Organization Minister and Union Minister will also attend the session," Nehria had earlier said.

Dravid took over as India's head coach after Ravi Shastri's tenure came to an end post the 2021 T20 World Cup. Since then, India have been unbeaten in T20Is, beat West Indies in three ODIs before being whitewashed by South Africa in a three-match series earlier this year, won a home Test series versus New Zealand and Sri Lanka but lost the Test series versus hosts South Africa 2-1.