SRH vs RCB Eliminator, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: How and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator clash in IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Sunrisers enter the playoffs after thrashing Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets. Wriddhiman Saha's inclusion has been a game-changer for David Warner and Co. Sunrisers thrashed Royal Challengers in Sharjah and will be confident to repeat it. Sandeep Sharma has led the bowling unit bravely. Despite losing Bhuvneshwar Kumar, SRH bowlers have been one of the most lethal units in IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a sticky run lately. Despite starting well in the tournament, they almost got knocked out of the league. Virat and Co. are struggling with the bat. Low score finish has put immense pressure on the bowlers. If RCB needs to win this game? Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers need to perform well.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (November 6).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be available at Hotstar.