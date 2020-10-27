SRH vs DC, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: How to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals online?

Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to face Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday as race to playoffs continues in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. While DC are currently second in the points table with 14 points, SRH are seventh, and still alive in the tournament, with eight points.

Talking about head-to-head encounters between DC and SRH, the former has won just six matches whereas Hyderabad have been victorious 10 times in 16 outings.

Given the slightly sluggish track in Dubai, the team winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first with a score of around 160 being termed as competitive. Both SRH and DC have a good bowling line-up and would be confident of defending a score of above 160 in Dubai.

