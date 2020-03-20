Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju provides update on future of IPL 2020

With the novel coronavirus spreading like a wildfire, the sporting calendar has been massively disrupted. All the major tournaments and sporting events have been either postponed or cancelled keeping the safety and welfare of all involved in the respective events. The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 was suspended until April 15 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and it remains to be seen whether the cash-rich tournament will take place with the situation surrounding the deadly virus escalating with each passing day.

Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju provided an update on IPL 2020 as he said the government will come up with a new set of advisory after April 15. Rijiju further said the matter surrounding IPL 2020 includes the safety of citizens as there will be thousands of spectators watching the mega event while adding that hence, the advisory is not just for sporting bodies or athletes but for every citizen of India.

Government to come up with new advisory and guidelines after April 15

"After April 15 the government will come up with new advisory and guidelines according to the situation. BCCI is a body that looks after cricket which is not an Olympic sport. But here it is not the question of the sporting event alone but a question of the safety of the citizens. In an event, there will be thousands of spectators. So it is not just for the sports bodies or sportspersons it is for every citizen of the country," Rijiju said.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has already said that it will continue to evaluate the situation surrounding the novel coronavirus and take a call as things develop. While a complete IPL 2020 looks unlikely, a truncated version of the tournament is on the cards given the situation improves in the coming days or weeks.

As of Friday, at least 195 positive COVID-19 cases, including 32 foreigners, have been reported in India.

