Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes signs for Wolverhampton Wanderers in a record club deal

After being linked to several big-ticket teams in the Premier League, Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes on Wednesday joined Wolverhampton Wanderers from Sporting Lisbon on a five-year deal, with option to extend for another year.

Reportedly, Wolves smashed their signing record by shelling out almost $50 million which includes an initial fee of $45 million with $5 million in add-ons. The previous record signing for Wolves was Fabio Silva who was prized for $42 million in 2020.

Official, confirmed. Matheus Nunes joins Wolves on permanent deal for €50m [add-ons included] as club record fee, contract until 2027. 🚨🟠🇵🇹 #WWFC



“I’m very excited. Lage really wanted me and I wanted to play in Premier League. I think it’s the right next step for me”, says. pic.twitter.com/TTc5wDpDt3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2022 ×

Speaking about his future and the prospect of playing at the Molineux, Nunes stated that he was ready to play tomorrow but would have to wait till Saturday when his team squares up against Conte's Tottenham Hotspur.

“I’m very excited. For me, I could play tomorrow already, but I can’t because the game is Saturday, but I’m looking forward to it."

Read more: Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte engage in touchline scuffle as London Derby ends in a draw

Nunes also added that he had a talk with manager Bruno Lage before signing on the dotted line. “I wanted to know what the mister expects from me, and it’s good to know he has a lot of expectations on me, that he believes in me, and that gives me the will to work hard and prove that he’s right as well." added the Portuguese.

Under Bruno Lage, Wolves have become a major threat for the big teams, often causing upsets. However, it is Lage's solid playing style that relies on defensive solidity that has brought critical acclaim.

Nunes is expected to play the crucial number eight role and his quality on the ball is expected to help the wolves dictate games from the midfield.

Apart from being good with the ball on his feet, Nunes is an excellent ball-carrier, something that the Wolves had been missing last season. His defensive capabilities are second to none and he could slot easily into the first playing XI.

For a long time, Nunes was expected to move to Merseyside. The plethora of injuries at Liverpool further added fuel to the rumours that Jurgen Klopp might finally authorise the signing of a midfielder, expected to strengthen a squad where a quality no. 8 has been missing.

However, after Liverpool didn't further their interest, Wolves swooped in and within a few days completed the deal.

WATCH: Darwin Nunez turns into Zidane on his Anfield debut; headbutts opposition player

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE:



