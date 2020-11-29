South Africa vs England Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When and where to watch SA vs ENG live online?

South Africa take on England in the second of the three-match T20I series on November 29 (Sunday). This will be a do-or-die fixture for the Proteas after losing the first match to England.

Despite being on top for most of the game, South Africa failed to capitalize and lost by 5 wickets. Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, and van der Dussen were the only batsmen with significant contribution to the score.

England, on the other hand, lost their openers in quick succession. However, Bairstow and Stokes' partnership proved fatal for the Proteas.

When and what time will South Africa vs England 2nd T20I begin?

South Africa vs England 2nd T20I will begin at 6:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 5:30 PM IST.

Where will South Africa vs England 2nd T20I take place?

South Africa vs England 2nd T20I match will be held at Boland Park, Paarl.

Which channel will telecast South Africa vs England 2nd T20I on TV in India?

South Africa vs England 2nd T20I will be aired live on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of South Africa vs England 2nd T20I?

The match can be live-streamed on Hotstar other than the Star Sports Network's platforms.