South Africa vs England 2023: '80% fit' Jofra Archer eager to don nation's jersey after lengthy layoff

England's world cup-winner Jofra Archer is raring to go in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, starting on Friday, January 27th in Bloemfontein. The three-match ODI series will mark the return of Archer to international cricket - who was out of action since March 2021 due to several injuries. Deeming himself 80% fit ahead of the first One-Dayer, Archer said he would love to repeat his heroics from 2019 – where he not only led England to their maiden 50-over World Cup, but also helped the Three Lions win the home Ashes. As the above-mentioned mega events are scheduled for this year too, Archer is hopeful of producing similar performances across two formats.

"Hopefully it can be a repeat of 2019," Jofra Archer told reporters in Bloemfontein ahead of the first ODI against South Africa. "We've got again a 50-over World Cup and an Ashes in the same year so more of the same, please.”

Not keen to dwell on his time spent on the sidelines due to injuries, Archer said bygones are bygones and there’s no reason to look back. Adding he has his sight set on the ODI series at hand, the fast bowler revealed he just needs some fine-tuning before hitting peak form again.

"There's no reason to look back. I've done my time and I'm here now. That's the most important thing. I'd probably say I'm about 80%. Just some fine-tuning now.”

"I know whenever I'm fully fit, I don't think there's much that can stop me, it's just a matter of when that was going to be. Playing cricket again for the first time a few weeks ago, [I'm] still riding off that wave of emotions right now,” Archer said.

Bowling coach heaps praise on Archer

Matthew Mott, England's white-ball coach had some encouraging words for Archer calling him the most exciting thing to have happened in cricket in the past decade. Admitting that watching him bowl from a distance is nothing less than intimidating, Mott said Archer’s presence brings a different energy into the group as well. Welcoming him with wide arms, Mott said it’s good to have Jofra back into the camp.

"Having watched him from a distance, I think he's one of the most exciting things to have happened in cricket for the last decade," Mott said. "He's full throttle, fast and brings such energy. He is one of those guys that if you are there sitting in the pub and he's bowling, you're watching. That's a big thing to have," Mott said.

"Everyone here will get a lift with him around. Bowlers like him and Mark Wood, those with extreme pace, give everyone that little bit extra confidence and fun around playing the game. He's spent a lot of time out and I know he's absolutely frothing to play. It will be great to have him," the bowling coach added.