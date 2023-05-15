Sourav Ganguly-led ICC Cricket Committee abolishes 'soft signal' rule beginning 2023 WTC final

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly-led ICC Cricket Committee has abolished the controversial and often talked-about ‘soft signal’ rule from cricket, which will come into affect from the 2023 World Test Championship final, starting June 7th at the Oval. As reported by Cricbuzz, Ganguly has conveyed this rule change to the finalists - India and Australia as well.

Other than this, the committee also brought in another important change for the all-important clash. From now onwards, the flood lights can also be switched on during the game in case of bad lighting. Also, just for the final, a reserve day has been kept (on June 12th), considering how often the weather changes in England.

Even during the inaugural WTC final two years ago between New Zealand and India, two days plus of play got washed out due to rain, and the result came on the reserve day itself as the Kiwis won the maiden title by eight wickets.

What is the 'soft signal' rule in cricket?

As per cricket rules, a soft signal is when an on-field umpire sends a particular dismissal, based on what he saw, upstairs to the TV umpire as he remains unsure of it, and based on recordings presented to the third umpire from different angles, he can either stay with the decision or change it – which will then be counted as the final decision.

For the third umpire to alter the on-field umpire’s call, there has to be conclusive evidence, else the third umpire will give the benefit of the doubt to the on-field official, and the decision would stay.

But now with the rule change, either the on-field umpire will give a decision or the TV umpire will take the call when sent upstairs. The change was recommended by the ICC's Men's Cricket Committee, endorsed by the Women's Cricket Committee, and ratified by the ICC's Chief Executives Committee.

"The committee deliberated this at length and concluded that soft signals were unnecessary and at times confusing since referrals of catches may seem inconclusive in replays," Ganguly, the head of the Men's Cricket Committee, said.