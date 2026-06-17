/Smriti Mandhana creates T20I history with most fours hit across men’s, women’s cricket

Smriti Mandhana has created T20I history by becoming the first player across men’s and women’s cricket to surpass the 600-four mark during the just-concluded Women's T20 World Cup fixture between India and the Netherlands. Helping the women's side make it two in a row during the ongoing competition, Mandhana struck yet another fifty in the first innings.

Meanwhile, the second player behind her is former Pakistan T20I captain Babar Azam, who, as of June 17, has 477 fours to his name.

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Not everyone likes to clear the ropes in T20Is, as some prefer to find gaps along the ground, and Mandhana is among those. Against the Dutch in India’s second match, the left-hander hit 11 boundaries and a six during her match-winning 74 off 47 balls.

She now has 604 fours in 168 T20I matches, making her an all-time great in women’s T20I cricket.



Mandhana, along with her opening partner, Shafali Verma, added 115 for the first wicket inside 12 overs, putting the Netherlands’ bowlers on the back foot. Handy contributions from the rest of the batting order helped cross the 200-run-mark. The Women in Blue scored 209 for five in 20 overs, their highest team total in this tournament.

Another day, another Indian spinner makes headlines

Like how the seasoned Deepti Sharma broke Pakistan’s back with her five-for in the opener for India, the slow left-armer Shree Charani won the game for her team in this match. Following a decent start, the Dutch began losing wickets. While Verma was back among the wickets, picking three in this game, and Deepti also returned with one, the star of the day was Charani, who picked up four wickets for just 19 runs.

