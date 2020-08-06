'Slim to none' - Nick Kyrgios unlikely for French Open 2020

Australian ace Nick Kyrgios on Thursday dropped a massive hint that he will skip the much-awaited French Open as he said chances of him travelling to Europe in the year 2020 were “slim to none”. Kyrgios has already pulled out of US Open in New York due to COVID-19 pandemic while world number two Rafael Nadal following suit.

Kyrgios, who is one of the biggest drawcards, said he wasn’t surprised to see Nadal opting out of US Open but said that the Spaniard was likely “eyeing the French Open” scheduled to be held in late September.

"And if I was to play I'd probably definitely rather go to Europe (than America) at this time of year for sure with everything going on," Kyrgios added to Channel Nine television from his Canberra base.

It's a very slim chance I'll play in Europe. Almost slim to none to be honest," he said.

"I'm going to use this (time) to stay home, train, be with my family, be with my friends and I'm just going to act responsibly, and wait till I think there's better circumstances to play."

Kyrgios went on to cast doubt on Australian Open 2021, scheduled in January, with host city Melbourne battling another outbreak that has triggered a lockdown and curfew in the city.

"I'm not too sure the Australian Open will be going ahead as it did at the start of the year with the pandemic in Melbourne," he said.

"It's sad times in Melbourne so I'm not too sure if the Australian Open will go on."

Kyrgios has been extremely vocal in his criticism of some of the top players, who participated at Novak Djokovic’s ill-fated Adria Tour exhibition.

"Their behaviour throughout this time, I don't think has been great at all. Especially coming from some of our leaders of the sport," Kyrgios said.

"On top of our game they're supposed to be setting an example for the rest of the tour, and them coming back at me with behaviour that I've done on court, I mean it just shows their intellectual level to be honest.

"Putting lives at risk, it's not really comparable."