SL vs ZIM 1st T20I Live Streaming: How to watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I LIVE in India on mobile and TV

SL vs ZIM 1st T20I Live Streaming: Sri Lanka will clash with Zimbabwe in the first match of the three-match T20I series after winning the ODI series against them. It will be Sri Lanka's first T20I series since April 2023. In their previous T20I series, they locked horns with New Zealand. After winning the first game, they lost two consecutive matches to the Kiwis.

So far, Sri Lanka has won all three T20Is played between the two nations. However, their performance in T20Is has not been consistent, as they lost six out of eight T20I matches. As the team is riding high on their successful start in 2024, they will look forward to maintaining their winning momentum.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe has also struggled in the T20I format. They finished at the third position in the Africa regional qualifiers and failed to qualify for the T20I World Cup. However, the team has some talented players and will aim to kick off the series with a win.

SL vs ZIM 1st T20I Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I.

When is the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I is on Sunday (Jan 14).

Where is Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I?

R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, will host the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I start?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I will commence at 07:00 pm IST.

ALSO READ | Former IPL star Shaun Marsh announces retirement from professional cricket

Where can I watch the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I in India on TV?

The live telecast of Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I will be available on Sony ports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD in India.

How can I watch the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I in India?

SonyLIV app and website will broadcast the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I live in India.

SL vs ZIM 1st T20I Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka:

Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka

Zimbabwe:

Sikandar Raza (c), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Craig Ervine, Milton Shumba, Joylord Gumbie (wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba