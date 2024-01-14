Former IPL star Shaun Marsh announces retirement from professional cricket

Former Australia and Indian Premier League (IPL) player Shaun Marsh has announced his retirement from professional cricket. Marsh, who plays for Melbourne Renegades in Australia's domestic Big Bash League tournament, will end the career after his team's last match of the season. Renegades will play against Sydney Thunder on January 17 in the last regular season match of BBL 2023/24. Marsh follows in the footsteps of his Australian and Melbourne teammate Aaron Finch who also hung up his boots on Saturday (Jan 13).

"I have loved playing for the Renegades, I've met some great people over the last five years and the friendships I've made will last a lifetime," Marsh said as reported by cricket.com.au. "This playing group is special. They've been amazing to me, amazing team-mates and even better friends.

"Our members and fans are some of the most passionate out there and I'm so thankful for their support over the journey. Stick with us, there's a huge amount of talent in this group and I have no doubt they'll lead this group back to the top.

"To the Renegades' coaches and staff and everyone behind the scenes - thank you for backing me in from the start and over my final years. It's made my job a little easier out in the middle," he added.

The veteran southpaw had already announced his retirement from first-class cricket last year. He played for western Australia in domestic set-up.

Marsh has been one of the best players in the BBL with 2,810 runs to his name in 79 games - the sixth most in the league. Overall, he has scored 7,050 runs in 215 T20 games at a strike rate of 128. The left-hand batter also has two hundreds to his name in T20s.