/SL vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Check live streaming details, head-to-head, pitch & weather report

Sri Lanka will take on New Zealand in a must-win Super 8 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday (Feb 25) at the R.Premadasa Stadium. After suffering a big loss to England in their first Group 2 match, Sri Lanka must bounce back with a strong performance to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. For New Zealand, too, it will be an important game to stay alive in the tournament, as their earlier match against Pakistan in Colombo was called off due to rain and both teams had to share the points. If Mitchell Santner’s side loses to Sri Lanka, they will likely need a huge win against England in their final match to qualify for the semi-finals.

As the crucial T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand approaching, here’s all you need to know about both sides, including live streaming, broadcast details, squads and other key information.

SL vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 - Live streaming details

Where to watch SL vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 live?

The T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be shown live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream SL vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The fans can watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

SL vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 - Head-to-head

Sri Lanka and New Zealand have faced each other 28 times in T20 Internationals. New Zealand hold a strong advantage with 16 wins, while Sri Lanka have won 11 matches. One match ended without a result.

SL vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 - Pitch Report

The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo usually has a flat pitch that favors batsmen early on but tends to slow down as the game goes on, giving spinners an advantage. While the surface provides consistent bounce at the start, it becomes slower and more responsive to spin later, making it ideal for spin bowlers. Average T20I scores at the venue range between 142 and 167.

SL vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 - Weather Report

According to the reports, Colombo may experience light showers on Wednesday (Feb 25), putting the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 clash in doubt. There is also about a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

SL vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8- Squads

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway and Cole McConchie