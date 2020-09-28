'Shut up': Australia's Kyrgios blasts at Wilander over Murray remarks

Australian star Nick Kyrgios blasted on Mats Wilander and told him to "shut up". The Aussie said that nobody cares what he (Mats) thinks after the seven-time major winner controversially told Andy Murray to retire from tennis.

Also read: UAE's Al Nasr becomes first Arab club to sign Israeli footballer

British player Murray slumped to his joint-worst defeat at a Grand Slam on Sunday with a 6-1, 6-3, 6-2 loss at the hands of Stan Wawrinka in the first round of Roland Garros.

"I worry about Andy Murray. I would love to hear him say why he is out there, giving us a false sense of hope that he going to come back one day," Wilander told Eurosport.

"I keep getting a little bit disappointed, is it his right to be out there doing that? Why? I did it and I shouldn't have, it was the biggest mistake I did in my career. I think Andy Murray needs to stop thinking of himself and start thinking about who he was. Does he have a right to be out there taking wildcards from the young players?"

The Aussie (Kyrgios) defended the former world number one.

Just read what Wilander said about @andy_murray .... shut up Mats, no one cares. Muzz, just know that how ever long you stay, we all appreciate and enjoy your tennis and banter. Also I’ve never watched a point of Mats Wilander. 😂🤦🏽‍♂️ — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) September 28, 2020 ×

"Just read what Wilander said about @andy_murray .... shut up Mats, no one cares," tweeted Kyrgios.

"Muzz, just know that how ever long you stay, we all appreciate and enjoy your tennis and banter. Also I've never watched a point of Mats Wilander."

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam title winner and runner-up at the French Open in 2016, has undergone two hip surgeries to cure an injury which pushed him to the brink of retirement.

(Inputs from AFP)