Shreyas Iyer on the brink of greatness: One win away from back-to-back IPL titles

Some players deliver with the bat and some rise with leadership. Shreyas Iyer has managed both, and in doing so, he has built a unique place for himself in IPL history. As captain of Punjab Kings (PBKS), Iyer now stands one win away from winning back-to-back IPL titles.

He first caught the spotlight in 2020 when he led Delhi Capitals (DC) to their maiden IPL final. In 2024, he guided Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third title and first one after a decade. And now, in 2025, he has taken Punjab Kings to their second final ever making him the first and only player in IPL history to captain three different franchises to the summit clash.

On Tuesday (June 3), if PBKS clinch the title, he will become just the third captain to win back-to-back IPL trophies, joining the elite club of Rohit Sharma (2019, 2020 with MI) and MS Dhoni (2010, 2011 with CSK).

Punjab’s decision to spend ₹26.75 crore on Iyer in the IPL 2025 mega auction (hosted in Sharjah) raised eyebrows at the auction table, but the Mumbai cricketer delivered with the bat. With 603 runs in 16 innings at an average of 55, he is not just PBKS' highest run-scorer this season but also one of the tournament’s standout batters. More than the numbers, it's his calm leadership brought to the Punjab camp that stands out.

Coming from KKR, Iyer has grown into a more composed and thoughtful leader. Compared to his DC days in 2020, there’s a clear difference in his captaincy approach. This season, he worked closely with head coach Ricky Ponting to bring out the best in young Indian talents like Priyansh Arya and Nehal Wadhera both of whom could be future stars in Indian cricket.

When Lockie Ferguson was ruled out mid-season, Iyer managed the bowling attack smartly after Kyle Jamieson came in as a replacement. His field placements and rotation of bowlers have been spot-on. A great example of his captaincy was when PBKS defended just 111 runs against KKR and won the match by 16 runs. Another moment came when Yuzvendra Chahal picked up a hat-trick against CSK as a result of clever bowling changes and pressure-building tactics.

Despite losing Glenn Maxwell for the season, Iyer backed his Indian core. Players like Prabhsimran Singh stepped up under his leadership scoring 523 runs in 16 outings. While chasing targets, Iyer took calculated risks, stayed calm, and guided other batters too. This composed mindset helped PBKS successfully chase down 204 against MI making them the first team ever to chase 200-plus against Mumbai Indians in the IPL history.

Regardless of what happens in the final, Iyer has stamped his name among the IPL’s greats. One win tonight and he becomes a part of history.