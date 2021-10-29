Shreyas Iyer likely to leave Delhi Capitals in search of a leadership role ahead of IPL 2022 - Report

Shreyas Iyer is likely to leave Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2022. The star India batter was replaced as captain by wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant for the 2021 season of the league and is keen on looking for a leadership role elsewhere in the IPL.

As per a report in the Times of India, Iyer wants a leadership role and is unlikely to get it at Delhi Capitals, who were led to the playoffs by Pant this season. Thus, Iyer will be making himself available in the mega auction that is set to take place ahead of IPL 2022.

Iyer had joined Delhi Capitals in 2015 and has been with the franchise for seven seasons now. He was appointed as the captain midway through the 2018 season when Gautam Gambhir decided to step down from captaincy after the team's poor start to the season.

Iyer has since been a vital cog in the Delhi Capitals' batting line-up and has also been one of their most consistent performers with the bat. He led Delhi Capitals to their first final in the 2020 season in the UAE and has also led the team to the playoffs twice under his captaincy.

With the addition of two new teams in the IPL from the 2022 season, quality players like Iyer will be in huge demand if he makes himself available for the mega auction. Not just the two new IPL teams - Lucknow and Ahmedabad, but also other teams will be on the lookout for potential captaincy candidates.

Iyer has so far played 87 matches in the IPL and has 2375 runs to his name at an average of 31.66 including 16 half-centuries. He had to miss the first half of IPL 2021 due to a shoulder injury and was replaced by Pant as captain of DC. While many expected him to lead the side again in the second half of the season after returning, Pant remained the captain of the team.