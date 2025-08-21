/Shreyas Iyer leads race to replace Rohit Sharma as India’s next ODI captain - Report

Just days after the BCCI men’s selection committee overlooked Shreyas Iyer for the 15-man Asia Cup squad, the latest reports seemed to be doing some compensation for it. Iyer, who led two different IPL teams to finals in back-to-back seasons, even winning a title with one (KKR in 2024), is now leading the race to replace Rohit Sharma as Team India’s new ODI captain. Following a snub from the eight-team tournament starting September 29 in the UAE, and to be played in the T20 format, Iyer is said to be ahead of Shubman Gill, whom Ajit Agarkar, BCCI’s chief selector, hinted at assuming captaincy across all formats earlier.

The BCCI is looking at the bigger picture and preparing candidates for the future ODI captaincy role. Even though there is no confirmation, a Dainik Jagran report claims that the selectors are inclined towards picking Iyer as Rohit’s replacement following his retirement.

While Rohit, 38 and Virat Kohli are part of the One-Day setup, reports of both contemplating international retirements following the away Australian ODIs (in October) are doing rounds; and should this happen, the BCCI is ready to replace Rohit (the ODI skipper) with Iyer, giving the middle-order batter ample time to prepare his team for the next 50-over World Cup scheduled in Africa in late 2027.

Why Iyer?



Shreyas Iyer needs no introduction. Having performed superbly across two formats and in ICC events, the right-hander is a batting mainstay in Team India’s white-ball sides. He was among the top run-getters during the 2023 ODI WC (530 runs in 11 matches) and 2025 Champions Trophy (243 runs in five games), which India won (in the UAE), proving his mettle as a top batter in One-Dayers. So far in 50-over cricket, Shreyas has scored 2845 runs at an average close to 50 (48.22), including five hundreds.

Meanwhile, the report also said that the selectors will meet after the 2025 Asia Cup, concluding on September 28, to discuss the roadmap, including conversations with Rohit and Virat over their ODI futures.

Why not Gill for ODI captaincy?



Until this report emerged, Gill was to become an all-format captain. Having already assumed Test captaincy following Rohit’s shock Test retirement early this year, Gill returned to the T20I side (for the 2025 Asia Cup) as Suryakumar Yadav’s deputy, with the selectors also hinting at handing him the leadership role in the One-Dayers too.

