Shoulder injury likely to rule Naseem Shah out of World Cup, remainder of 2023 – Reports

Pakistan cricket has faced its worst nightmare as pacer Naseem Shah is likely to miss the entire World Cup 2023 in India due to a shoulder injury. Following undergoing scans in Dubai, the results appeared to be worse than expected, as it reflects Naseem could be out of action for an extended period, more likely for the remainder of this year. Naseem's injury came at a time when Pakistan cricket found itself in the right space heading into the marquee event.

Pakistan Cricket is said to take a second opinion after initial results are out. In case the secondary results match the initial ones, Naseem will get ruled of the World Cup and the upcoming Test series Down Under and could also remain doubtful for PSL 2024.

Naseem left the field with pain in his right shoulder midway into the 46th over against India during the Super Four clash in Colombo. He sustained an injury to a muscle below his bowling shoulder. Naseem was soon taken for a checkup and took no part in the game and the tournament. The right-arm seamer then flew to Dubai for the scans, the results of which are out and not looking good for Men in Green.

During that game, his fellow seamer Haris Rauf also complained of pain in his sides, getting ruled out earlier. With two of Pakistan’s frontline seamers out with injuries, Captain Babar Azam had no option but to rope the inexperienced pair of Zaman Khan and Mohammad Wasim Jr in the XI for their virtual knockout clash against Sri Lanka.

Their bowling was exposed, as Pakistan failed to defend the revised target (due to DLS) and lost the must-win match against Sri Lanka by two wickets, getting ruled out of the tournament.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to release an official statement on this and will only come up with one after secondary reports on the scans are out in a few days.

Pakistan to miss Naseem in World Cup

The trio of Shaheen, Naseem and Rauf is said to be the best in white-ball cricket at present. With the quality, variety and pace on offer, these would have had everyone’s eyes on them during the ten-team tournament.

Meanwhile, in four matches played in Asia Cup 2023, Naseem picked seven wickets and looked at the top of his game against India during their meeting in the Super Four.

