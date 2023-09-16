ICC just talks rubbish, nothing happens: Ranatunga slams rule-change for India-Pakistan game in Asia Cup

The addition of the reserve solely for the India-Pakistan Super Four game in the Asia Cup 2023 has irked quite a few people, including the former World Cup-winning captain from Sri Lanka, Arjuna Ranatunga. While there was no stipulation of having an additional reserve day for this marquee clash earlier, the ACC, in consultation with the BCCI, PCB and remaining boards, decided to add one midway into the tournament.

With rains forecasted to play a spoilsport during the India-Pakistan Super Four tie in Colombo, given their match earlier suffered the same fate, the ACC, out of nowhere, added a reserve day for this marquee clash that paid dividends as the game got its result with India winning the tie with 228 runs.

Seemingly upset with BCCI and ACC’s bossiness over tweaking rules as per their convenience, Ranatunga slammed the cricket’s governing body for not taking any stand over the powerful cricket boards sidelining other teams in the same competition. Speaking to PTI at an event, the former Sri Lanka veteran said,

"You take the Asia Cup. You have rules before the tournament, but before that one game, they changed the rules," Ranatunga was quoted by PTI as saying during an interaction with members of the media. "Where is ACC? Where is ICC? I am not very comfortable when you have a tournament where you change the rules for one team. You are looking at a disaster in the future.”

Ranatunga tore into ICC’s stance on the same, adding everyone cares about their positions and wants to fill pockets, putting the interest of the game in the backseat.

"I feel very sad for ICC and ACC because they just want to hold the positions. Former cricketers too don't open, simply because they need the bucks,” he added.

ICC just talks rubbish

Ranatunga said that given how quickly things unfolded during the Asia Cup, he wouldn’t be surprised to see if any such thing happens during the India-Pakistan match during the World Cup 2023.

"I won't be surprised if they change the rule before the India-Pakistan game [at the upcoming ODI World Cup]," Ranatunga went on. "ICC will keep their mouth shut and say 'Okay, do it'. ICC just talks rubbish, nothing happens."

Ranatunga asked why other boards kept quiet when the announcement for the reserve day was made. He added that the Indian board is powerful and can get away with it.

"Why do the other countries allow that to happen? Because the BCCI is powerful, or one particular person is powerful. No, it can't happen like that. They should have given an extra day for all the games if that was the case," Ranatunga added.

