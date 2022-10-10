'Should we leave the medals we win?': Nataraj blasts airline for misbehaviour after National Games' heroics

Srihari Nataraj blasts airline for misbehaviour after National Games' heroics Photograph:( Instagram )
Srihari Nataraj took to Twitter to describe the whole incident, where he lashed out at the airline for charging money for extra luggage and misbehaving as well.
Olympian Srihari Nataraj had a memorable run in the National Games. Winning as many as six gold medals in swimming for Karnataka, the 21-year-old athlete had a torrid experience after he and his team were coming back from Gujarat.
Nataraj took to Twitter to describe the whole incident, where he lashed out at the airline -- Indigo -- who charged him for extra luggage and misbehaved as well. "Dear @IndiGo6E I was returning from the National Games held in Gujarat, and the staff not only behaved badly, but also charged us a hefty amount for excess baggage which was the medals and goodies that we athletes had won."
"Honestly, the amount wasn't an issue, it's the the way they treated me and my teammates. Should we leave the medals we win back at the venue?," he added.
Talking about Nataraj's run in the National Games, he ended with six medals, including the men's 100m freestyle. The young athlete made heads turn by not just winning his second gold in the freestyle sprint but also breaking the national record by topping the race in 50.41 seconds.
Karnataka occupy the fourth spot in the medals tally with as many as 25 gold medals and a total of 84. Services continue to lead the overall standing with 51 gold medals, out of a total of 113. The National Games, which kicked off last month, will conclude on October 12.