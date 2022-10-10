'Should we leave the medals we win?': Nataraj blasts airline for misbehaviour after National Games' heroics

Olympian Srihari Nataraj had a memorable run in the National Games. Winning as many as six gold medals in swimming for Karnataka, the 21-year-old athlete had a torrid experience after he and his team were coming back from Gujarat.

Nataraj took to Twitter to describe the whole incident, where he lashed out at the airline -- Indigo -- who charged him for extra luggage and misbehaved as well. "Dear @IndiGo6E I was returning from the National Games held in Gujarat, and the staff not only behaved badly, but also charged us a hefty amount for excess baggage which was the medals and goodies that we athletes had won."