'I want to spread awareness' - Iga Swiatek to donate Ostrava prize money for mental health, wins hearts

Iga Swiatek lost to Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova in the Ostrava Open final, going down 7-5, 6(4)-7, 3-6 in three hours and 16 minutes on Sunday (October 9). After her defeat, despite being touted as a favourite, Swiatek won hearts by showing her full support to mental health issues.

After the summit clash, Swiatek made heads turn by announcing that she will donate her prize money from the Ostrava Open in support of mental health. "I really wanted to play well here to have a big amount of money to donate ... and I'm pretty happy that I could do that," Swiatek said in her on-court interview.

"I really want to spread awareness and let people know that they can use the help if they need it, or help others if they have resources. I'm pretty happy to use my position that way," she added.

Later, Swiatek also congratulated her opposition Krejcikova, who made a stunning comeback to win despite being a set down. "Too emotional and too tired right now to express how challenging and unique today has been. I am so grateful...and I just want to say congrats to Barbora Krejcikova. What a battle, what a performance. So great that you are back," Swiatek tweeted.

While she may have lost the battle, the Pollish star Swiatek has won hearts for her gesture in support of mental health. Following her heartfelt gesture, ATP World No. 3 Casper Ruud took to his Instagram story to laud the world number one. He wrote, "Wow Iga Swiatek, thank you for raising awareness to the world mental health day today."

Swiatek has been an advocate of mental health for quite some time. The 21-year-old's maturity is being hailed all across the sporting fraternity.