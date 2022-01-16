'Shocked': Rohit Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's surprise decision to quit India's Test captaincy

Virat Kohli left the entire cricket fraternity in shock on Saturday by announcing his decision to step down as the Test captain of the Indian cricket team. Kohli's decision came as a surprise to many, including his Indian teammate and limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma.

Rohit took to Twitter to reveal he was shocked by the decision while congratulating Kohli on a successful captaincy stint. Rohit had replaced Kohli as India's T20I captain last year after the latter decided to step down as the skipper in the shortest format. The Hitman was then appointed as India's ODI captain following Kohli's sacking.

Rohit took to social media to react to Kohli's decision to give up Test captaincy and said he was 'shocked' by his teammate's announcement. The Hitman went on to congratulate Kohli for a successful stint as the leader of the Test side and wished him the best for his future.

"Shocked!! But congratulations on a successful stint as Indian captain. All the best wishes for the future," Rohit wrote in an Instagram post.

Kohli's decision comes after India's 2-1 defeat in the recently-concluded three-match Test series against South Africa away from home. The former Indian skipper did not have a great series with the bat but was exceptional as the leader of the side as he inspired the team to a comprehensive 113-run win in the series-opener in Centurion.

Kohli then had to miss the second Test in Johannesburg due to a back issue as South Africa bounced back to level the series 1-1. He returned to lead India in the series-deciding third and final Test which South Africa managed to win by seven wickets to clinch the series 2-1.

Kohli, who had taken over as India's full-time Test captain in 2014, led India to numerous memorable wins both at home and away from home. He played an instrumental role in making India a force to reckon with in the longest format and signs off as the most successful Test captain of the country with 40 wins in 68 matches.