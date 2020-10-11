Shoaib Malik becomes first Asian to score 10,000 runs in T20 cricket

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has become the first Pakistan and Asian cricketer to go past the mind-boggling tally of 10,000 runs in T20 format. Malik also became the third overall batsman to achieve the historic milestone while playing for his team Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the ongoing National T20 Cup in Pakistan on October 10.

Malik not only slammed a 44-ball 74 against Balochistan but also became the first Asian to achieve the landmark of scoring 10,000 runs in T20 format of the game.

However, Malik’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost the match against Balochistan by six wickets. The National T20 Cup is Malik’s first assignment since the T20I series played against England in September.

ALSO READ: BCCI announces squads for Women's T20 Challenge - Here are full teams

Malik made his T20 debut for Sialkot Stallions in 2005 and has accumulated 10,027 runs in 395 T20 matches. He averages 37.41 with the bat at a strike-rate of 125.71. While Malik has a staggering 62 half-centuries in the shortest format of the game, the veteran batsman is yet to score a century. With the ball, Malik has 148 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.03.

While Malik became the third cricketer overall to achieve the feat of scoring 10,000 runs in T20 format, Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard are other two cricketers to have achieved the landmark before Malik.

He tweeted, “I would like to congratulate the people of Pakistan as I am the first Asian cricketer to have reached this milestone of making 10,000 runs in #T20 cricket & I hope I will carry on in the way I have been playing. I’d like to dedicate this milestone to my parents.”

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window: All you need to know

“They’ve always prayed for me. I wish my father was alive today as he would’ve been very happy, but that’s how life is. Whenever I go to the ground I always call my mother before a match & get her prayers.”

- "I would like to congratulate the people of Pakistan as I am the first Asian cricketer to have reached this milestone of making 10,000 runs in #T20 cricket & I hope I will carry on in the way I have been playing. I'd like to dedicate this milestone to my parents... pic.twitter.com/btiOGpTJo9 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) October 10, 2020 ×

“Also a big thankyou at the same time to all my fellow players, ground staff members, fans and supporters.”

