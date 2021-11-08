Shoaib Akhtar-Nauman Niaz spat: Rawalpindi Express gets Rs 100 million defamation notice from PTV

In the aftermath of his on-air fight with anchor Dr Nauman Niaz on a television broadcast, Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) has sent ace bowler and cricketing legend Shoaib Akhtar a Rs 100 million defamation notice.

According to a notice issued by the national television authority, Shoaib Akhtar resigned on air from PTV Sports on October 26th, which was not only a breach of the clause but also resulted in significant financial losses for PTV.



PTV has demanded that Shoaib Akhtar pay Rs 100 million in damages and a three-month salary of Rs 33,33,000, failing which the organisation "reserves its rights to commence legal actions" against the former fast bowler before a court of competent jurisdiction.



Shoaib Akhtar, on the other hand, has taken to Twitter to criticise the corporation. Akhtar expressed his disappointment with the move in response to the costly defamation claim.

Utterly Disappointed. After miserably failing to safeguard my respect & repute while i was working for PTV, they have now sent me a Recovery Notice. I am a fighter & will not give up & fight this legal battle. My lawyer @SalmanKNiazi1 will take this forward according to law. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 7, 2021 ×

According to ARY News, the national television administration in the notice said, "As per clause 22, both sides shall have the right to terminate their agreement by serving three months' written notice or payment in lieu thereof." Whereas, Shoaib Akhtar resigned on air on October 26, which has resulted in huge financial losses for PTV. "



"Shoaib Akhtar also left Dubai during T20 World Cup transmission without any prior information to PTVC management. Besides, appearance on an Indian TV show along with Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, which also caused irreparable losses to PTV," the notice further added.

Shoaib Akhtar stormed off a live TV broadcast last month when the host ordered him to leave because he was "oversmart and rude."

Shortly after, the former cricketer quit as a cricket pundit from the channel, blaming presenter Nauman Niaz's inappropriate behaviour on-air.

"Please accept my apologies, but I am leaving from PTV Sports immediately since I have been humiliated and treated unfairly on live television in front of the entire nation," the former Pakistani bowler stated before exiting the broadcast.

