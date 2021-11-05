'I can apologise a million times': Pakistan TV anchor sorry over on-air spat with Shoaib Akhtar

Nauman Niaz, the Pakistan TV anchor has apologised to the former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar over an ugly on-air spat between the two that grabbed attention and remained in headlines in recent days.

The incident happened during T20 World Cup when Akhtar was told by Niaz to leave a cricket-related show, which was on-air. Former pacer immediately announced that he is resigning as PTV's cricket analyst.

During the show, stalwarts like Sir Viv Richards, David Gower, Rashid Latif, Aaqib Javed, Azhar Mahmood, Umar Gul and Sana Mir were also present.

The entire episode created a buzz on social media platforms with many demanding the termination of the TV host. Now, the anchor has offered an "unconditional" apology to Akhtar, however, he also added that the cricketer took the channel for "granted".

During a YouTube interaction, Niaz told fellow journalist Rauf Klasra, "The repercussions of my on-air outburst are totally fair. To err is human, that should not have happened and for that, I can apologise for not only once but a million times."

"I know I hurt the sentiments of a lot of people and that includes Shoaib Akhtar, who has been a rollicking star… regardless of the fact that it was his mistake or not,"

Niaz also spilled some beans on what were the circumstances that led to the spat. "Shoaib was contracted with us on a yearly basis and we pay him a very handsome salary on the basis of exclusivity. Before the World Cup Shoaib came to me and had sought a pay raise which was eventually settled in a meeting with the channel's managing director.

"Later on Oct 17, Shoaib was supposed to take part in the transmission, but he left for Dubai and participated in a show there with Harbhajan Singh. He then committed to come back for the PTV transmission a couple of days later but didn't turn up."

Admitting that Akhtar is a "saleable brand" on screen, he clarified that clause-5 of the former bowler's contract outright barred him from taking part in any other talk show.

"However, he participated in other shows during this period". Niaz also said that all this also contributed to the incident as deep down he resented Akhtar's behaviour who had not taken into consideration the channel's reputation.

"PTV was being taken for granted, which was bad," he added.

"These things were building up in my mind. Let me honestly say that a minor abrasion erupted in my cognitive mind that led to the incident which we all saw and it should not have happened."

