/Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Gayle and Harbhajan Singh set to feature in Big Cricket League Season 2

Professional cricket returns to the National Capital Region as the Big Cricket League (BCL) officially locks in the dates for its highly anticipated Season 2, scheduled to run from June 3 to June 13, 2026, at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

The tournament will feature six heavily reinforced franchise teams competing in 18 high-intensity T20 matches. Defending champions Mumbai Marines are set to return to the turf to anchor a revamped, aggressive tournament format that bridges elite international competition with raw domestic talent.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The core of the tournament relies on its unique Pro-Am format, placing 60 selected amateur cricketers from across India onto a professional, stadium-lit stage. These players will compete directly alongside 18 former First-Class and IPL veterans, as well as 36 marquee global icons including Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Chris Gayle, Ross Taylor, Thisara Perera, and Tillakaratne Dilshan.

The Big Cricket League (BCL) has also announced the return of EaseMyTrip, one of India’s leading online travel-tech platforms, as the Title Sponsor for Season 2, renewing a successful partnership after a breakthrough inaugural season.

Speaking on the continued association, Mr. Dilip Vengsarkar, League Commissioner, Big Cricket League, said: “We are delighted to welcome EaseMyTrip back as the Title Sponsor for Season 2 of the Big Cricket League. Their continued association reflects the trust and momentum the league has built since its inaugural edition. At BCL, we are committed to creating a world-class cricketing platform that not only delivers high-quality entertainment but also gives aspiring cricketers to not only showcase their talent but a rare opportunity to share the field with some of the biggest icons of the game.”

Adding to this, Mr. Puneet Singh, Chief Patron, Big Cricket League, said: “Season 2 of the Big Cricket League is set to be bigger in every aspect - from the level of competition and fan experience to broadcast reach and international engagement. With marquee legends, talented amateur cricketers, strong broadcast partners like Eurosport and FanCode, and trusted brands like EaseMyTrip continuing their journey with us, we are building a cricketing property that fans genuinely connect with. This season is not just about cricket — it is about dreams, opportunity, and unforgettable moments.”

To capture international viewership, BCL has finalized an expansive global media distribution matrix. In India, matches will be broadcast live on linear television via Eurosport and streamed digitally on FanCode. Externally, the league's syndication network will beam the 11-day tournament live to sports audiences across more than 25 countries.