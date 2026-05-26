/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, wants to upstage Gayle by doing a Tendulkar in T20s

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wants to upstage Chris Gayle and do a Sachin Tendulkar, but in T20s. The 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals batter has eyes set on the highest individual score in T20s - a record currently with Gayle for his 175 not out for Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2013. Sooryavanshi wants to be the first batter to score a 200 in the cricket's shortest format - just like Sachin did 2010 against South Africa in an ODI in 2010 - becoming the first player to score 200 in 50-over cricket. Currently, Sooryavanshi's highest T20 score is 144 and 103 in IPL. The intensity and speed with which he bats, the day certainly can come sooner than later.

Sooryavnshi sets sight on doing a Tendulkar but in T20s

Speaking to former England batter Kevin Pietersen on The Switch, Sooryavanshi said: "I want to score 200 in T20" after being told that by the ex-England batter that Galye has highest individual score of 175 in T20s. "Yeah, I want to break his record and score 200."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The teen prodigy also shared when it is going to happen and said: "If I play 20 overs in any game, I definitely will break that record."

The confidence of 15-year-old, who has hit most bowlers including Pat Cummins and Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2026 for a first-ball six.

Sooryavanshi's T20 batting record

The batter has played 32 T20 matches in his career and has scored 1,284 runs at an impressive average of 41 but it is his strike rate of 216 which gets the spotlight. He has also hit four fifties and as many hundreds as well as 103 fours and 115 sixes.